JK Youth Development Forum organize 'pedal for peace' event in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): A "Pedal and Trek" for peace event was held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar to spread a message for peace.

More than 75 children from different areas of Ganderbal participated in the event held from Nagbal to Sainik School Manasbal and onwards on the mountain area.

The event was organised by the J-K Youth Development Forum (JKYDF) in collaboration with Voice for Peace and Justice and the Flying Kick sports association of J-K.



Social activist and JKYDF Farooq Ganderbali said, "our budding generation" is blessed with talent and the need of the hour is to channelize the talent in a positive way.



He further said our youth have the calibre to shine at National and International levels as Arif Khan represented Kashmir at Beijing Winter Olympics.

"We are working to provide a platform to our youth for their prosperous future. The event was organised with the intent to show the world that we don't need any solidarity, our youth wants peace so that they can shine and make us proud," Ganderbali said. (ANI)

