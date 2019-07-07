Joe Biden a 'reclamation project', quips Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jul 7 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday took aim at his Democrat presidential contender Joe Biden, calling him a "reclamation project" and accused the former Vice President of "deserting" the military, law enforcement and healthcare.

"Joe Biden is a reclamation project. Some things are just not salvageable. China and other countries that ripped us off for years are begging for him. He deserted our military, our law enforcement and our healthcare. Added more debt than all other Presidents combined. Won't win!" he tweeted.

Ever since Biden announced his bid for the presidency in late April, Trump has repeatedly attacked the 76-year-old Democrat, mocking him with terms like "Sleepy Joe".

Even during his four-day state visit to Japan last month, Trump had agreed with a scathing article published by the North Korean state media that claimed Biden is a "low-IQ individual".

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) had published an article targetting Biden, calling him "a fool of low IQ" and listed off a series of embarrassing moments in his life, like the time the Democrat leader fell asleep during a 2011 speech by then-President Barack Obama, or how in 1987 he admitted to plagiarising in school.

On the other hand, Biden recently scoffed back at Trump, terming the latter as a "childhood bully" and said he would "smack him in the mouth."

He's the bully that I knew my whole life. He's the bully that I've always stood up to. He's the bully that used to make fun when I was a kid and had a stutter. I'd smack him in the mouth," Biden told CNN in an interview on Friday.

The US President later responded to Biden's comments, saying he does not believe that he is a bully at all.

Meanwhile, a poll by Fox News last month had shown Biden as the Democratic candidate going up against Trump for the 2020 presidential elections.

Biden, who is former President Barack Obama's close aide, is shown to lead Trump by 10 per cent in the latest polls published by the American news channel. (ANI)

