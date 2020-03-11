Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders cancel their rallies amid coronavirus concerns

Washington [US], Mar 11 (ANI): US Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday cancelled their respective elections rallies amid rising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

Both Democrats presidential nominees announced the cancellation as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 700. Medical experts have advised avoiding large gathering.

Senator Bernie Sanders's campaign announced that the Vermont senator is cancelling his rally in Cleveland out of concern for public health and safety, The Hill reported.

"Out of concern for public health and safety, we are cancelling tonight's rally in Cleveland," Mike Casca, communications director for the Sanders campaign, said in a statement.

"We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak," he continued.

Meanwhile, Biden's campaign also announced they were cancelling their rally scheduled for Tuesday evening at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland.

"In accordance with guidance from public officials and out of an abundance of caution, our rally in Cleveland, Ohio tonight is cancelled," Biden's deputy campaign manager and communications manager Kate Beddingfield said in a tweet.

"We will continue to consult with public health officials and public health guidance and make announcements about future events," it added. (ANI)

