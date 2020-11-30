Joe Biden twists ankle while playing with his dog

Washington DC [US], November 30 (ANI): US President elect-Joe Biden has twisted his ankle while playing with his dog and officials said that he will be examined by a medical professional.

Biden's transition team in a statement said that "On Saturday, November 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist."



The 78-year-old Democrat has been declared as the winner of the US presidential polls. President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin was reaffirmed on Sunday after a recount was completed in one of the state's largest counties, CNN reported.

Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden's victory, however, US President Donald Trump continues to question the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, Sputnik reported.

Moreover, Trump has sought recounts in several states. Besides, lawsuits have been filed in states and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded. (ANI)

