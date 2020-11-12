Joe Biden won election decisively: Kamala Harris

Washington [US], November 11 (ANI): US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday asserted that President-elect Joe Biden had won the US Presidential elections decisively, and alleged a 'blatant attempt' to overturn the will of the people.

"Joe Biden won decisively, with more votes than have ever been cast in American history. It amounts to 75 million voices and counting, calling on the Supreme Court to see this case for what it is," said Harris, speaking at Wilmington, Delaware.

"A blatant attempt to overturn the will of the people, and the President-elect and I cannot let this happen," she continued.



Biden, a former vice president, in his third attempt at the White House, defeated Trump in a closely contested election to become the 46th president of the United States.

The four-decade Washington figure received around 74 million votes, 4 million more than the President.

Moments after Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.

Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud, reported The Hill. (ANI)

