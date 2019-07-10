Joe Biden's tax returns show increased income after leaving office

Washington [USA], July 10 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden released his tax returns from 2016 to 2018 on Tuesday, revealing an exponential increase in his annual income after leaving office post Donald Trump's win at the 2016 Presidential elections.

The returns, filed jointly with his wife and Northern Virginia Community College professor Jill Biden, make Biden the highest-earning Democrat vying for the President's post in the 2020 elections.

While Biden had an adjusted gross income of USD 4,00,000 in 2016 -- his last full year as Vice President -- the 2020 Presidential hopeful's income for 2017 stood at a staggering USD 11 million. The Hill reports that his income for 2018 showed that the couple jointly earned about USD 4.6 million in 2018.

The Democrat's campaign has said that the increased income came from book payments and paid speaking engagements. Biden also earned about USD 3,70,000 in 2017 and USD 4,05,000 in 2018 from teaching at the University of Pennsylvania

This comes as the Democrats are demanding Trump to release his tax returns, a request which has been dismissed by current US President.

While Biden was in office, he released his tax returns on an annual basis -- unlike the incumbent, Mike Pence, who hasn't released any after assuming office in 2016. Pence's tax returns from 2006 to 2015, however, are publicly available. (ANI)

