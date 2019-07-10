Former US Vice President Joe Biden (file photo)
Former US Vice President Joe Biden (file photo)

Joe Biden's tax returns show increased income after leaving office

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:01 IST

Washington [USA], July 10 (ANI): Former US Vice President Joe Biden released his tax returns from 2016 to 2018 on Tuesday, revealing an exponential increase in his annual income after leaving office post Donald Trump's win at the 2016 Presidential elections.
The returns, filed jointly with his wife and Northern Virginia Community College professor Jill Biden, make Biden the highest-earning Democrat vying for the President's post in the 2020 elections.
While Biden had an adjusted gross income of USD 4,00,000 in 2016 -- his last full year as Vice President -- the 2020 Presidential hopeful's income for 2017 stood at a staggering USD 11 million. The Hill reports that his income for 2018 showed that the couple jointly earned about USD 4.6 million in 2018.
The Democrat's campaign has said that the increased income came from book payments and paid speaking engagements. Biden also earned about USD 3,70,000 in 2017 and USD 4,05,000 in 2018 from teaching at the University of Pennsylvania
This comes as the Democrats are demanding Trump to release his tax returns, a request which has been dismissed by current US President.
While Biden was in office, he released his tax returns on an annual basis -- unlike the incumbent, Mike Pence, who hasn't released any after assuming office in 2016. Pence's tax returns from 2006 to 2015, however, are publicly available. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Saudi Crown Prince's sister on trial in France for assaulting craftsman

Paris [France], July 10 (ANI): The princess of Saudi Arabia, Hassa bint Salman Al Saud, is on trial in absentia in France after allegedly ordering her bodyguard to assault and humiliate a local French craftsman at her upmarket Avenue Foch luxury apartment here three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 14:20 IST

Man survives plunge into Niagara Falls

Ontario [Canada], July 10 (ANI): An unidentified man survived a 188-feet plunge into the Lower Niagara River with minor injuries on Tuesday, according to the Niagara Parks Police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 13:59 IST

Papua New Guinea: 16 women, children dead in tribal massacre

Hela [Papua New Guinea], July 10 (ANI): At least 16 women and children have died in a tribal massacre here, according to Hela Governor Philip Undialu.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Over 5,500 people injured, 1,048 killed due to infighting in Tripoli: WHO

Tripoli [Libya], July 10 (ANI): At least 5,558 people have been injured while a total of 1,048 people have lost their lives ever since infighting started in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:09 IST

Al Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, unveils Pak's role...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Terror group Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies'

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:01 IST

Over a million people affected in China due to heavy rainfall

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday said that over 1.63 million people across seven provincial-level regions in southern China have been affected due to heavy rainfall which started last month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' meet in London today

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in London today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:46 IST

Chief trade negotiators of China, US hold telephonic talk

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the top leadership of the world's two largest economies agreed to initiate talks for a truce in the year-long

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:16 IST

Trump can't block people on Twitter: US court

New York [USA], Jul 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump cannot block his Twitter users since it violates the country's Constitution, a federal appellate court ruled on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:06 IST

Press freedom 'non-existent' under 'fascist' govt: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 10 (ANI): PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday alleged that freedom of press in Pakistan had become "non-existent" under the "fascist" ruling government in the wake of recent incidents of media blackout in the South Asian nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 06:35 IST

D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network a...

New York [USA], Jul 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday termed underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company's mutation from a criminal syndicate into a terror network "a real and present danger" in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 06:14 IST

US sanctions 3 top Hezbollah officials for 'aiding' Iran

Washington DC [USA], Jul 10 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two Hezbollah members of Lebanon's Parliament and a top official from the Iran-allied group in order to bolster Iran's "malign agenda".

Read More
iocl