Joe Walsh to give Trump competition for 2020 Presidential elections

Washington [USA], Aug 26 (ANI): Former US Representative Joe Walsh launched his bid for the 2020 Presidential elections on Sunday, directly challenging incumbent US President Donald Trump for the Republican Party's nomination for the impending polls.

"I'm going to run for president," CNN quoted Walsh as saying on ABC's 'This Week'. "I'm going to do whatever I can. I don't want him (Trump) to win," the Presidential hopeful further told host George Stephanopoulos.

"We're tired of the lies. We're tired of the drama. We can't take four more years," reads Walsh's campaign page.

He had previously speculated entering the Presidential race, and was "strongly, strongly considering" it.

"I'm not trying to be cute or coy. I've told you before -- if somebody's going to get in there and go after him...it's got to be done soon...You're running out of time. But more importantly, these are not conventional times. Look at the guy in the White House. These are urgent times," he previously told CNN.

Walsh has previously criticised the incumbent US President on several occasions, including earlier this month when he labelled Trump as an "unfit con man" who is "bad for the country".

There may be at least three conservative candidates, including Walsh, looking to contend against Trump to get the Republican Party's nomination as their Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections. (ANI)

