Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wins Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest

New York [USA], July 5 (ANI): Joey 'Jaws' Chestnut wolfed down 71 wieners and 12 buns in mere ten minutes to secure his 12th title at Nathan's Famous annual July Fourth hot dog eating contest here on Thursday.

Thousands of spectators gather every year at New York's Coney Island to witness this unique food athletics competition, usually held in conjunction with the country's Independence Day.

The competition gives the eaters 10 minutes to chow down on as many hot dogs (and buns) as they can. The event has gained massive public attention in recent years owing to the likes of Joey Chestnut, reported The New York Post.

Chestnut's 71 hot dog count on Thursday fell three short of his own 2018 record of 74. The 35-year old said he is still hungry to reach 75.

"I'm a little disappointed, but I got to win. I annihilated the competition," Chestnut said. "I'm not full, I have plenty of room. I practice and I love this. I just need to find a way to move a little bit faster. Find a way that will help me break the record."

Miki Sudo, the reigning champion of the women's competition, won her sixth consecutive title after eating 31 hot dogs. She faced off against Michelle Lesco, who came in second last year and is the No. 2-ranked female Eater in the World, reported CNN

Chestnut and Sudo will each take home USD 10,000 for winning this year at the competition, which has become a huge attraction since the first recorded contest in 1972. (ANI)

