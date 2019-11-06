British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic)

Johnson, via phone, urges Trump to lift tariffs on goods, including Scotch Whiskey

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) held a phone conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson over issues related to trade and tariffs ahead of an upcoming summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) that is scheduled to take place in London next month.
"The two leaders again reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Special Relationship through a robust bilateral free trade agreement once the United Kingdom leaves the European Union," the White House said in a statement cited by Xinhua news agency.
Trump, during the phone call, also stressed the need for NATO allies to robustly fund their defences, the statement read.
Meanwhile, Johnson urged the U.S. president to "lift tariffs on goods, including Scotch Whiskey."
He also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports ahead of a U.S. decision on additional tariffs, according to reports by Anadolu Agency.
The Prime Minister at the same time further welcomed the U.S. operation in Syria which led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and stressed over the "ongoing importance" of the fight against the terror outfit.
He said he "looked forward to the NATO Leaders' Meeting next month."
Trump and Johnson also "agreed on the need for burden-sharing and for NATO to prepare for future threats."
Speaking on a British radio show last week, the President said a trade deal between Washington and London would be impossible after Brexit under the withdrawal terms Johnson reached with the European Union.
Trump, who repeatedly complained about NATO allies' free-riding on the U.S. military, is expected to visit London early December to attend the NATO Leaders' Meeting. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:57 IST

lSIS-Khorasan attempted Suicide Attack in India in 2018: Top US Official

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): The Khorasan group of the ISIS or the ISIS-K, which specifically operates in south Asia, attempted a suicide attack in India 2018, a top American official has informed lawmakers.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:02 IST

Pashtun activist urge Pakistan to stop extra-judicial killings...

Geneva [Switzerland], Nov 6 (ANI): A Pashtun activist and member of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has urged Pakistan to end the extra-judicial killings of civilians in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region located in the northeastern part of the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 13:10 IST

15 killed in attack in Thailand's Yala province

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 6 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others suffered injuries in an attack on a security checkpoint in a Muslim-majority province in southern Thailand, security officials said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 12:51 IST

Pakistan fearful of strategic encirclement by India: US Report...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 6 (ANI): US Congressional Report on Afghan Affairs has specifically mentioned that Pakistan has been playing 'an active but negative role' in Afghanistan while simultaneously, is fearful of strategic encirclement by India.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:52 IST

Sikh pilgrims reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib from Canada in a bus...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): A bus carrying Sikh pilgrims from Canada reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal, a stop of their journey to the new Kartarpur Corridor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Baba Guru Nanak Dev.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 11:47 IST

Pak seeks $9 bn loan from China to fund CPEC projects

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 6 (ANI): Pakistan on Tuesday sought a USD nine billion loan from China to finance road and infrastructure projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:44 IST

Roger Stone leaves first day of trial amid alleged medical emergencies

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): The trial of Roger Stone, the former campaigner of President Donald Trump, took off an unusual start on Tuesday (local time) amid a host of medical issues that resulted in the lobbyist abruptly leaving the courtroom.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:39 IST

US man pleads guilty to plotting Cleveland bomb attack

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): A US citizen, who has been accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year, pleaded guilty to a federal charge of trying to provide material support to al-Qaeda terrorists, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:31 IST

3 slain Khalistani leaders, including Bhindranwale in Kartarpur...

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): A video song released by the Pakistan government welcoming Sikh pilgrims to visit Kartarpur Sahib has created a controversy as it has pictures of three Khalistani separatist leaders, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the background in one part of the clip.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 10:09 IST

Yemen govt, separatists ink power-sharing deal

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Yemen's internationally recognised government on Tuesday (local time) signed a Saudi-brokered power-sharing deal with the southern separatists aiming to quell a new front to end the country's civil war.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 09:10 IST

Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho injured in knife attack during...

Hong Kong, Nov 6 (ANI): Pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho Kwan-yiu was on Wednesday injured in knife attack while on an election campaign event in Tuen Mun.

Read More

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 07:05 IST

Top US security officials warn of potential interference by...

Washington [US], Nov 6 (ANI): Top US security officials have warned that Russia, China, Iran and other "foreign malicious actors" could interference in the 2020 presidential election.

Read More
iocl