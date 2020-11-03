Judge rejects Trump bid to halt mail-in ballot counting in Nevada County

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): A US judge has rejected a bid by President Donald Trump and the Republican Party to temporarily halt the counting of mail-in ballots in Nevada's Clark County due to transparency concerns at the polls, according to Nevada's Attorney General Aaron Ford.

"The president's deliberate attempts to undermine Nevada's elections have failed yet again," Ford said in a statement on Monday. "He has made every attempt to control the outcome of this election without any regard for the health and safety of residents of Nevada's state laws designed to protect the sanctity of the ballot."

The Attorney General pointed out that the judge's ruling makes it clear that Nevada officials have placed proper procedures to observe election polls.



This comes after the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit arguing that Clark County Registrar Joseph Gloria failed to submit a plan by April 15 to assign people to observe the delivery, counting, handling, and processing of ballots.

The Trump faction wanted the judge to issue a temporary restraining order to halt the counting of ballots in Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

On several occasions during public rallies, Trump has repeatedly warned that mailing-in ballots can lead to vote harvesting and election fraud.

The US Presidential elections is slated for November 3. (ANI)

