2020 presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren at CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time)
Just marry one woman: Elizabeth Warren slays at CNN talk show over same-sex marriage

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 10:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was met with loud applause at CNN's LGBTQ Town Hall in Los Angeles on Thursday (local time) when she humorously joked about a potential faith-based argument against same-sex marriages.
Morgan Cox, chair of the Human Rights Campaign Board of Directors, asked the Massachusetts senator how she would respond if an "old-fashioned" supporter told her that they believe marriage is between one man and one woman.
"I'm going to assume it is a guy who said that," Warren started.
"And I'm going to say, Well! Then just marry one woman. I'm cool with that," the Senator ended her answer after which she met with a loud roar and applause from the spectators at the talk show.
She then took a pause and shrugged before finishing her joke, "Assuming you can find one..."
Warren again used humour to discuss how faith influences many people's beliefs towards the LGBTQ community, including her own, and recited the first song she remembers learning as a child in Oklahoma.
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation hosted the CNN Democratic presidential town hall in California yesterday focused on lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues.
HRC said the October 10 primetime event, airing live on the eve of 'National Coming Out Day', will feature the largest-ever audience for a Democratic presidential town hall devoted to LGBTQ issues. The candidates will take questions from the audience and CNN journalists on specific LGBTQ concerns as well as their plans to promote equality and civility.
National Coming Out Day is an annual LGBT awareness day observed on October 11.
Meanwhile, Warren continues a steady climb in the national polls and now shares the front-runner status with former Vice President Joe Biden.
She launched her campaign from Massachusetts in February, where she asked her supporters to act against the wealthy power brokers who "have been waging class warfare against hardworking people for decades" and addressed President Donald Trump to be "just the latest and most extreme symptom of what's gone wrong in America."
Warren is one of the first stalwarts from the Democrats to have announced her candidature for the 2020 Presidential elections, according to The New York Times.
The presidential candidate would be contesting against incumbent Trump, who on one occasion called her "Pocahontas" due to her alleged Native American ancestry.
She has, in turn, labelled him as "a thin-skinned racist bully" and a "wannabe tyrant".
Warren's campaign comes after senators, including Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker has already jumped into the race for the Presidential bid. (ANI)

