Kabul blasts: US Defence Secretary expresses condolence over death of US Marines

Washington DC [US], August 27 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III on Thursday (local time) expressed condolences over the death of US Marines in the deadly blast in Kabul.

"I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today. We will not be dissuaded from the task at hand," the Defence Secretary said.

In an official statement, Austin said, "on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Defense, I express my deepest condolences to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and wounded in Kabul today.

Terrorists took their lives at the very moment these troops were trying to save the lives of others. We mourn their loss. We will treat their wounds. And we will support their families in what will most assuredly be devastating grief.

But we will not be dissuaded from the task at hand. To do anything less -- especially now -- would dishonor the purpose and sacrifice these men and women have rendered our country and the people of Afghanistan," the statement added.



As many as four US Marines have been killed in the explosion and three have been wounded, as per US media reported said.

Four US Marines are among the 35 people who were reportedly killed, in twin bomb blasts outside Kabul airport on Thursday. The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby confirmed the development saying that "a number of US service members" were killed in today's complex attack at Kabul airport.

The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attack near Hamid Karzai International Airport and expressed his support for the victims of the blast.

Meanwhile, the US embassy has issued a fresh warning in Kabul.

Back in Washington, US President Joe Biden met with top officials of his administration on Thursday as two explosions were reported in Kabul. Biden met with his national security team this morning, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Chairman of Joint Chief of Staff Mark Milley, and commanders on the ground. Meanwhile, the Taliban has condemned the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport after reports suggested that an ISIS suicide bomber was responsible for the explosion outside the Kabul airport. (ANI)

