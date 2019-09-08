Democrat Senator Kamala Harris (File photo)
Democrat Senator Kamala Harris (File photo)

Kamala Harris apologises for laughing after a questioner called Trump 'mentally retarded'

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 8 (ANI): Senator Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) apologised following criticism that spurred after the California Democrat laughed and responded saying "Well said" to a lengthy question from a voter who had called President Donald Trump's actions "mentally retarded".
Following this, Harris' presidential campaign account tweeted an apology, calling a video of the incident that was circulated on social media "upsetting", and denied she had heard the offensive term, CNN reported.
"I didn't hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would've stopped and corrected him. I'm sorry. That word and others like it aren't acceptable. Ever," she wrote on Twitter.
The questioner at the Londonderry town hall in New Hampshire on Friday identified himself as hailing from the south Indian city of Chennai, which is also Harris' mother's hometown, and said, "Somehow a racist bigot gets into the White House and then he says if you're not my colour you need to go back to your own country."
"So I am scared for this country. I am scared for the people of colour in this country," the man was heard as saying in the video shared on social media.
He then asked Harris what she would do "in the next one year, to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy?"
The man received a round of applause and laughter from the crowd. Harris too laughed and responded, "Well said, well said."
"I plan to win this election, I'll tell you that," Harris said to applause.
"It's going to be about working as hard as I possibly can to get there, because over the course of this next year that's what it's going to take to unseat him," she told him.
"Thank you for having the courage to stand up and say it is that there are a lot of people living with extreme fear right now in our country, extreme fear," the senator added.
The controversy garnered after disabled health care advocate Kendally Brown tweeted out a 29-second clip of the conversation between Harris and the man, and wrote, "I hate amplifying content I know the right will seize on and twist for their own hypocritical gain, but this hurts my heart. #CripTheVote."
Before the California Democrat issued the apology, she spoke with various media organisations and called the term offensive.
Harris denied she had heard the term and said, "You would think that in the year 2019, people would have a much better understanding how hurtful a term like that can be -- but also the history behind it, which is the history of really ignoring the needs and the realities and the capacity of our disabilities community." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:38 IST

Blast targets Afghan President's office in Jalalabad

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 8 (ANI): A blast occurred near President Ashraf Ghani's campaign office in the city of Jalalabad in Nangarhar province early on Sunday morning (local time), local officials told Tolo News.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:59 IST

Taliban abducts 6 radio journalists in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Sep 8 (ANI): At least six mediapersons, working for private and government media organisations here, were abducted by the Taliban in Zurmat district in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:10 IST

S.Korea recovers from damage caused by Typhoon Lingling

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 8 (ANI): South Korea is working to recover from the damage caused by Typhoon Lingling, which hit the Korean Peninsula with heavy rains and strong winds the previous day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:09 IST

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Canada

Halifax [Canada], Sept 8 (ANI): After ravaging the Bahamas and parts of US, Hurricane Dorian on Saturday made landfall in Nova Scotia province, knocking off rooftops and trees and leaving hundreds of people without power.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 07:07 IST

SLINEX 2019: 2 Sri Lankan naval ships arrive in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Two Sri Lankan naval ships, Sindhurala and Suranimala, arrived here on Saturday to participate in 'SLINEX 2019', the bilateral maritime exercise between India and Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:33 IST

Trump calls off US-Taliban peace talks after Kabul attack

Washington DC [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he called off peace negotiations with the Taliban after the group claimed responsibility for the Kabul car bombing which killed 12 people, including an American soldier.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 06:06 IST

Amber Rudd quits UK cabinet over Boris Johnson's Brexit stance,...

London [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Amber Rudd, UK's Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, on Saturday resigned from the cabinet over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's stance on Brexit and the move to remove 21 Conservative MPs from the party, saying she cannot support an "act of political vandalism".

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:32 IST

Chandrayaan 2 mission a huge step for India: US diplomat

Washington DC [USA], Sept 8 (ANI): Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 05:01 IST

UK Oppn leader condemns vandalism of Indian High Commission

London [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn on Saturday condemned the recent violent protests and vandalisation of the Indian High Commission building in London.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 04:01 IST

Pak: Christian girl forcibly converted to Islam

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): In yet another incident of forced conversion of girls from minority communities in Pakistan, a 15-year-old Christian student was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam by her school teacher in Punjab province.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 03:23 IST

Chandrayaan 2: Australian Space Agency applauds ISRO's efforts

Adelaide [Australia], Sept 8 (ANI): The Australian Space Agency on Saturday applauded ISRO's efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 mission on the moon's south pole.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 02:38 IST

China, Pakistan, Afghanistan bat for inclusive Afghan peace deal

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 8 (ANI): China, Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday backed the need for an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process to end the nearly two-decades-old conflict in the war-torn country.

Read More
iocl