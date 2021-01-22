Kamala Harris as US VP further cements importance of India-US ties: White House

Washington [US], January 22 (ANI): The relationship between India and the United States has been further cemented with Kamala Harris becoming the Vice-President of the United States, the White House said.

The new White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday (local time) said that President Joe Biden respects and values the "long bipartisan relationship" between Washington and New Delhi and looks forward to "a continuation of that".

"President (Joe) Biden, who of course has visited India many times, respects and values the long bipartisan successful relationship between leaders in India and the United States. It looks forward to a continuation of that," Psaki said responding to a question on India-US relationship.



"The first Indian American to serve as president or Vice President is certainly a historic moment for all of us in this country but a further. You know cementing of the importance of our relationship," she added.

Biden asked Harris to become his running mate in August last year and the two have been sworn in on Wednesday (local time).

Apart from Harris, the newly-sworn-in President has selected many Indian Americans in his cabinet one of them including Vivek Murthy as Surgeon General of the United States. (ANI)

