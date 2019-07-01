US Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris
US Senator and presidential candidate Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris danced at pride parade in San Francisco

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:26 IST

San Francisco [US], July 1 (ANI): US Senator and presidential hopeful Kamala Harris joined the large crowd and danced at the San Francisco's Pride parade.
The senator from California, who has regularly participated in pride parades ever since she was district attorney, wore shiny rainbow-coloured sequined jacket. She completed her look with white jeans and comfortable matching sneakers.
"Such an honor to be back home in San Francisco to celebrate #Pride. Remember, we will leave no one to fight alone," the Indian-origin Senator tweeted along with a video.
In a 10-second-video, exuberant Harris is seen waving at the crowd from the stage with loud music in the background.

In another clip, Harris reached straight into the charged-up crowd and danced with a wide grin on her face.

World Pride is an event, which organised to celebrate and promote lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT pride) issues on international platforms through parades, festivals and other cultural activities.
On January 21, Harris announced that she will be competing for the US presidential elections in 2020. The Democrat Senator is the first African-American woman to announce a run for the White House in 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 13:36 IST

Amid high tensions, mass pro-democracy march begins

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Amid high tensions, the mass pro-democracy march commenced on Monday to mark the 22nd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong, from the United Kingdom to China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 12:53 IST

Kabul: 68 wounded in blast triggered by Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 01 (ANI): At least 68 people suffered injuries in an explosion that rocked the city of Kabul on Monday, said the Public Health Ministry's spokesman Wahidullah Mayar. The attack was carried out by the Taliban.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 11:50 IST

After Kabul blast, terrorists, security forces engage in gunfight

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): An exchange of fire between two terrorists and Afghan Security forces broke out after the explosion in Kabul city.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:23 IST

Explosions near US embassy in Kabul

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 1 (ANI): An explosion was reported near the US Embassy here sending smoke billowing over the capital city of Afghanistan on Monday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:01 IST

US underestimating Russia's 'hybrid warfare': Pentagon white paper

Washington [US], Jul 1 (ANI): The US is underestimating the scope of "hybrid warfare" being waged by Russia to undermine democracies in Europe, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America, a Pentagon white paper has said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 06:45 IST

Hong Kong protests: Early clashes witnessed between police and...

Hong Kong, July 1 (ANI): Clashes broke out between Hong Kong Police and anti-government demonstrators on Monday morning ahead of what is expected to be a massive pro-democracy rally on the 22nd anniversary of city's handover from British rule to China.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:15 IST

USA: 10 killed in plane crash in Texas

Houston [Texas], July 1 (ANI): Ten people were killed after a private aircraft crashed into a hangar at a local airport in the US state of Texas on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 05:02 IST

Iraq: 6 IS terrorist killed in two separate operations

Baghdad [Iraq], July 1 (ANI): As many as six Islamic State (IS) terrorist were killed in two separate operations carried out by US-led coalition and Iraqi security forces in the northern province of Nineveh on Sunday, country's Army said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:45 IST

Haftar-led LNA claims to have destroyed Turkish drone

Tripoli [Libya], July 1 (ANI): Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Sunday claimed to have destroyed a Turkish drone parked at Mitiga International Airport in capital Tripoli.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 04:15 IST

Nuclear negotiations between US and N Korea likely to resume in...

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): The stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang is expected to resume in mid-July, said United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Sunday, following the historic meeting between Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 03:30 IST

Lebanese minister's convoy attacked, 2 guards shot dead

Beirut [Lebanon], July 1 (ANI): Two bodyguards accompanying a Lebanese minister were killed and one other sustained injury after gunmen open fired on their convoy near country's capital Beirut on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 02:48 IST

Sudan: One killed, 9 injured in fresh mass demonstrations to...

Khartoum [Sudan], July 1 (ANI): One person was killed and nine others sustained injuries after tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets in various Sudanese cities on Sunday, marking the largest mass demonstrations since a deadly crackdown on a pro-democracy sit-in earlier in June.

Read More
iocl