Kamala Harris formally resigns from US Senate ahead of inauguration

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris formally resigned from her Senate seat on Monday, according to one of her aides.

CNN reported that Harris has submitted her letter of resignation to California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a copy of her resignation letter obtained by CNN, she thanked the people of California for the 'honor of serving them'.

After her inauguration on January 20, Harris will don the role of Vice President of the US, under which she will also serve as the president of the Senate, which will allow her to preside over the chamber and break 50-50 ties.

Newsom had earlier announced that he will appoint Alex Padilla, California's Secretary of State, to fill Harris' seat for the remainder of her term that was scheduled to conclude in 2022, The Hill reported.



Harris was elected to the Senate in 2016 and quickly gained recognition for her sharp questioning style with top US officials. She has also teamed up with Republicans on issues like election security and criminal justice reform during her tenure.

"This is not a goodbye for Vice President-elect Harris... As she resigns from the Senate, she's preparing to take an oath that will allow her to preside over it," said a Harris aide.

Following the presidential elections in November 2020, Harris made history as she became the first female, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second-highest US office. (ANI)









