Kamala Harris halts travel after two people involved in campaign test COVID-19 positive

Washington DC [US], October 16 (ANI): Democratic vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Thursday cancelled her travel plans till next Monday after two people associated with the Joe Biden campaign tested positive for coronavirus.

Jen Dillon, the campaign manager said in a statement, that a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, communications director to Senator Harris, had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Late on the night of Wednesday, October 14, we learned that two individuals involved in the campaign tested positive for COVID-19: a non-staff flight crew member and Liz Allen, communications director to Senator Harris," the statement said.

According to the statement, Joe Biden's running mate was not in close contact with either of the individuals during the two days prior to their diagnosis and therefore does not need to quarantine.

"Regardless, out of an abundance of caution and in line with our campaign's commitment to the highest levels of precaution, we are cancelling Senator Harris's travel through Sunday, October 18th, but she will keep a robust and aggressive schedule of virtual campaign activities to reach voters all across the country during this time," Dillon said.

"She (Kamala Harris) will return to in-person campaigning on Monday, October 19th. This is the sort of conduct we have continuously modelled in this campaign. Neither of these people have had contact with Vice President Biden, Senator Harris or any other staffers since testing positive or in the 48 hours prior to their positive test results," she added.

Harris has taken two PCR tests for COVID-19 recently, the latest one on Wednesday, and all were negative. According to the campaign, she was on a flight with both individuals, but wore a mask and never approached them closer than six feet for more than 15 minutes. (ANI)