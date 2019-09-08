US presidential hopeful Kamala Harrris. (Photo/Reuters)
Kamala Harris presents plan to give healthcare, housing assistance to over 500k veterans

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:10 IST

New Hampshire (New England) [US], Sept 8 (ANI): United States Senator from California and a 2020 US presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris on Saturday presented a new plan to boost veterans' access to health care and provide housing assistance to over half a million former service members.
The former California Attorney General, unveiled her plan this week at Vote Vets forum in New Hampshire moments before she was expected to be there, The Hill reported.
"There is no more solemn duty for a commander-in-chief than taking care of service members, veterans, and their families, and as president, I will commit to expanding access to these benefits to half a million more veterans who don't have it today," Harris said in a statement.
"Serving our veterans has always been a top priority for me, and through this plan, I will continue to fight for them as president," she added.
"If I get elected, by the end of my first term, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) would expand access to health care and housing assistance through the agency to the more than 500,000 veterans with other-than-honorable discharges,'' the California Democrat added.
Harris had officially launched her presidential quest back in January and remained on the top of the polling charts until recently when she stagnated behind Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. (ANI)

