Kamala Harris set to make history as first female US Vice President

Washington [US], November 8 (ANI): Senator Kamala Devi Harris on Saturday became the Vice President-elect of the United States, and will become the first female and first black and South Asian Vice President of the United States, according to CNN projections.

Harris said in a tweet that this election was so much more than about her and President-elect, Joe Biden but was rather about the soul of America and the willingness of the Americans to fight for it.

She also posted a video where she was seen congratulating Biden, telling him that he was going to be the next President of the US.

"We did it. We did it, Joe. You're going to be the next President of the United States," said Harris in the video.

Biden became the President-elect of the United States after securing 273 electoral votes in the US Presidential polls, defeating President Donald Trump.



The Senator also changed her Twitter bio to 'Vice President-Elect'.

"Vice President-Elect of the United States. Senator, Wife, Momala, Auntie. Fighting for the people. She/her," read her Twitter bio.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, also congratulated her on the microblogging site.

She is the first woman of colour to be elected district attorney of San Francisco, the first South Asian American to become a US senator.

The 55-year-old began her career in the 1990s at the Alameda County District Attorney's Office in the city of Oakland and later became the first woman of colour in 2011 to serve as California's attorney general.

Harris rose to prominence in 2017 following her scathing questioning of Attorney General William Barr and then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in important Senate hearings.

Harris is also a member of key Legislative Committees including the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on the Judiciary, and the Committee on the Budget.

She had started her US presidential run in 2019 with much fanfare and later quit the race in January this year. This year, thanks to Biden, she returned as a vice presidential nominee. (ANI)

