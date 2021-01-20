Kamala Harris sworn in as US Vice President

Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Kamala Harris was on Wednesday sworn in as the 49th Vice President of United States.

Harris is the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president.



"I Kamala Devi Harris do solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic," she said.

"That I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same. That I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion. That I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office of which I am about to enter," she added.

She was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. (ANI)

