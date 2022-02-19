Kamala Harris warns Russia of 'unprecedented' costs if it invades Ukraine

Munich [Germany], February 19 (ANI): US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday (local time) warned Russia that if it invades Ukraine, the United States and its allies will impose "unprecedented economic costs" on Moscow.

In remarks at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Harris vowed there would be a "swift, severe and united" response if Russia invades Ukraine.

"We will impose far-reaching financial sanctions and export controls. We will target Russia's financial institutions and key industries. And we will target those who are complicit and those who aid and abet this unprovoked invasion," CNN quoted Harris as saying.



Harris continued saying that "Make no mistake: The imposition of these sweeping and coordinated measures will inflict great damage on those who must be held accountable."

"Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty if Russia further invades Ukraine the United States, together with our Allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said in a tweet.

Harris is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky later on Saturday, and will also meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, tensions have built up in Eastern Ukraine since Russia's build-up of around 1,50,000 troops just over the border from the Donbas region in the east in Belarus to the north and Crimea to the south.

Russia claims the surge of forces, which is the biggest build-up of military might in Europe since the Cold War, has always been for military exercises and that it poses no threat to Ukraine or any other nation. (ANI)

