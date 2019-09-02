Actor-comedian Kevin Hart
Actor-comedian Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart hospitalised after suffering major back injuries in car crash

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 06:52 IST

Los Angeles [US], Sep 2 (ANI): Actor-comedian Kevin Hart suffered major back injuries in a car crash in Southern California on Sunday, according to an incident report of the State Highway Patrol.
Hart was riding as a passenger in a vintage Plymouth Barracuda when the vehicle veered off the road and rolled down an embankment on Mulholland Highway at about 1 am (local time), the incident report obtained by CNN stated.
40-year-old Hart and the driver, Jared Black, were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment. The other passenger in the car did not suffer any substantial injuries.
The report states that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
The classic US Plymouth Barracuda involved in the accident was bought by Hart in July this year as a birthday present to himself. (ANI)

