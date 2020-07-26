Khalilzad to visit Pak seeking support to advance intra-Afghan negotiations

Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): Seeking Pakistan's support to advance intra-Afghan negotiations, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on July 24 for Doha, Islamabad, Kabul, Oslo and Sofia.

According to a State Department press release, during the visit to Doha and Kabul, Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence.

In Islamabad, he will be seeking Pakistan's support in the effort to advance intra-Afghan negotiations. In Oslo and Sofia, he will update the NATO allies on the Afghan peace process.

"The parties are closer than ever to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the key next step to ending Afghanistan's 40-year long war. Although significant progress has been made on prisoner exchanges, the issue requires additional effort to fully resolve," the release said. (ANI)

