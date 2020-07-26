Washington DC [USA], July 26 (ANI): Seeking Pakistan's support to advance intra-Afghan negotiations, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad departed on July 24 for Doha, Islamabad, Kabul, Oslo and Sofia.
According to a State Department press release, during the visit to Doha and Kabul, Khalilzad will press for resolution of the remaining issues ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically final prisoner exchanges and reduced violence.
In Islamabad, he will be seeking Pakistan's support in the effort to advance intra-Afghan negotiations. In Oslo and Sofia, he will update the NATO allies on the Afghan peace process.
"The parties are closer than ever to the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, the key next step to ending Afghanistan's 40-year long war. Although significant progress has been made on prisoner exchanges, the issue requires additional effort to fully resolve," the release said. (ANI)
Khalilzad to visit Pak seeking support to advance intra-Afghan negotiations
ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2020 06:32 IST
