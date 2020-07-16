Killings by police 'public health crisis': George Floyd's family files civil rights lawsuit

Minnesota [United States], July 16 (ANI): Lawyers representing George Floyd's family filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on Wednesday against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in Floyd's death.

They called the killing a part of a "public health crisis" in Black America, as reported by CNN.

Floyd, an unarmed and handcuffed man, died on May 25 after then officer Derek Chauvin used his knee on to pin Floyd to the ground. Chauvin had kneeled Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin, 44, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The lawsuit was filed in US District Court in Minnesota. It outlines 'critical problems with police training, and the city's knowledge and ratification of a culture of racism and bad behaviour in the police'. (ANI)

