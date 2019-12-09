Kim Jong un might lose 'special relationship': Trump warns after North Korea conducted 'important' test

Washington [US], Dec 9 (ANI): Amid reports that North Korea conducted an "important" test at a missile site, US President Donald Trump on Sunday warned that Kim Jong un could "void the special relationship".

"Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way," Trump wrote in a pair of tweets. "He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States..."

North Korea said that it has carried out a "very important test" at its key satellite launching station, its state media reported.

Yonhap cited a statement by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stating that the result of the "successful test" would play a significant role in "altering the strategic position" of North Korea in the near future.

"The result will play a significant role in once again altering the strategic position of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the near future," the Academy of National Defence Science said in a statement, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Sunday's development comes a day after the country said that the denuclearisation talks with the United States are off the table.

The nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim broke up in February and Pyongyang has since demanded Washington to change its approach by the end of the year. (ANI)

