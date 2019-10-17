Kurdistan Workers' Party worse than ISIS, says Donald Trump

Washington [US], Oct 17 : Days after his decision to pull US Forces out of northern Syria, President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) is worse than the ISIS.

According to Sputnik, Trump made the remarks during a joint press conference with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella. His remarks come in the mid of Turkish offensive in Syria.

Additionally, the US President also said that the 'Kurds were not angel'. Kurds have been American allies in the region and have fought with them.

"Our soldiers are not in harm's way, as they shouldn't be, as two countries fight over land that has nothing to do with us. And the Kurds are much safer now. The Kurds know how to fight and as I said, they're not angels," CNN quoted Trump as saying.

Turkey's military offensive in Syria named 'Operation Peace Spring' has brought international condemnation with several countries suspending arms sales to Turkey over the issue. Many have expressed apprehensions that the move would lead to the resurgence of ISIS.

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported that the US House of Representatives voted by a large majority to condemn US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw troops from eastern Syria, as well as the Turkish invasion of that territory that quickly followed.

