Large scale protests take place across US over George Floyd's death

Washington D.C. [US], June 7 (ANI): Thousands of protesters turned out in Washington D.C. on Saturday (local time) as protests across the US against the death of George Floyd entered 12th day.

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a police officer, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested was widely circulated online on the next day.

According to a report in The Hill, hundreds of demonstrators made their way to the Lincoln Memorial near midday where protests began in earnest around noon, with crowds of people saying Floyd's name and calling for an end to police brutality.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Lawmakers, family and community leaders mourned George Floyd on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, during a musical celebration of life.

Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser joined thousands of protesters on the streets of the nation's capital on Saturday.

As per a Sputnik report, thousands of Black Lives Matter anti-police-brutality protesters marched peacefully across the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, chanting slogans and holding posters.

Phoenix police Chief Jeri Williams joined a group marching in the city Friday evening and told protesters that the department is listening to their demands.

According to another CNN report, two suspended Buffalo, New York, police officers pleaded not guilty Saturday to assaulting a 75-year-old man during a protest against racism and police brutality.

Both were charged with one count of assault in the second degree and have been released on their own recognizance without bail, the outlet reported. (ANI)

