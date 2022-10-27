"Let that sink in," says Musk as he strolls into Twitter HQ ahead of expected deal closing

California [US], October 27 (ANI): Ahead of his USD 44 billion Twitter acquisition deal, Elon Musk visited the headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, and walked the halls of the office carrying the bowl of a sink on Wednesday.

Musk tweeted a video of him and described his visit as an experience that he was trying to "sink in" as the Tesla CEO has until the end of the week to either close the Twitter deal or face a trial, CNN reported.

Taking to Twitter, Musk wrote, "Entering Twitter HQ - let that sink in!"

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022



The video was tweeted by the billionaire shortly after the Chief Marketing Officer of Twitter, Leslie Berland told staff in an email Wednesday that Elon Musk has planned to visit Twitter's San Francisco office this week ahead of the expected close of his deal to buy the company.

Reportedly, the deal closing would put an end to a months-long battle over the acquisition deal which the Tesla CEO previously decided to exit but agreed to move forward with earlier this month on the originally agreed-upon terms, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Elon Musk also changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit." He has also discussed on several occasions reducing Twitter's workforce in text messages with friends about the deal which were eventually revealed in court filings.

In July, in a surprising turn of events, Elon Musk who had long been showing his interest to buy Twitter terminated the deal. The Tesla CEO did so by alleging that Twitter violated their mutual purchase agreement by misrepresenting the number of spam and fake bot accounts on its platform.

After Musk put out the deal termination announcement, the market saw a sharp decline. Later, Twitter sued Musk accusing him of using bots as a pretext to exit a deal.

Again, last week, Musk confirmed that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the originally agreed price of USD 54.20 per share. However, the Twitter deal legal proceedings had been put on hold by a judge overseeing the dispute until October 28. (ANI)