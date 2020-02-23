Look forward to being with 'millions and millions' of Indian people: Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he looks forward to be with "millions and millions" of people during his maiden visit to India, beginning Monday.

"I look forward to being with the people of India. We will be with millions and millions of people. I get along very well with the PM. He is a friend of mine. PM Modi told me this will be the biggest event they have ever had," Trump told reporters before embarking on his maiden visit to India.

The US President along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours.

During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. (ANI)