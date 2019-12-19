Look forward to working closely with US Defence Secretary Esper: Rajnath

Washington [US], Dec 19 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that he looks forward to working closely with US Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper to further strengthen and deepen the defence cooperation between India and the United States.

Singh is in the United States with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for 'India and US 2+2 ministerial dialogue'. He also held talks with Esper and discussed ways to further enhance the strategic partnership between the two countries and the Indo-Pacific region.

"Thank you Secretary Esper. I look forward to working closely with you for further strengthening and deepening the defence cooperation between our two countries," Singh wrote while retweeting Esper's tweet.

"An honor to host Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh today. We discussed our deepening strategic partnership that is built on a shared commitment to democratic values, ensuring the rule of law, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Esper wrote.

Rajnath Singh and Jaishankar held extensive talks with Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to deepen the two countries' partnership.

"Participated in the 2 Plus 2 Dialogue between India and the United States in Washington. India and the US have a worldwide strategic partnership and we are working collectively to deepen this partnership. The 2+2 mechanism has brought about greater synergy in our policies," Singh tweeted. (ANI)

