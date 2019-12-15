Look forward to working with Algeria's new president: US

Washington [US], Dec 14 (ANI): The United States on Friday congratulated Algeria on the conclusion of the presidential election and said Washington looks forward to working with President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune to promote regional security and prosperity.

Tebboune, who has served as housing minister under Abdelaziz Bouteflika, the former president who was forced to step down in April following mass protests, won 58.15 per cent of Thursday's vote, according to preliminary results announced on Friday.

In a statement, spokesperson of State Department Morgan Ortagus, "The United States and Algeria enjoy a mutually respectful and beneficial partnership. We look forward to working with President-elect Abdelmadjid Tebboune to promote regional security and prosperity." (ANI)

