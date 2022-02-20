Macron discusses Ukraine crisis with Zelenskyy, says 'will take all risks to preserve stability and peace in Europe'

Moscow [Russia], February 20 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron where they discussed the deteriorating situation in Donbas and the ways to immediately de-escalate the crisis and resolve it by political and diplomatic means.

Moreover, as per Elysee Palace, Macron is ready to take all the necessary measures to prevent a major conflict in Ukraine. After Macron's Saturday phone call with Zelenskyy, the French presidency said, as quoted by BFM TV, that the likelihood of a major escalation in Ukraine is "very high" and Macron "will take all the risks to preserve stability and peace in Europe."

The Elysee Palace added that if another visit by Macron will be necessary, the French president is prepared for that. Meanwhile, Zelenskyy told Macron that he does not want to "respond to Russian provocations," according to the French presidency.



Notably, Zelenskyy and Macron met in Kyiv on February 8, a day after the French leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Following the conversation, Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter, "Had an urgent conversation with President @EmmanuelMacron. Informed about the aggravation on the frontline, our losses, the shelling of [Ukrainian] politicians & international journalists. Discussed the need and possible ways of immediate de-escalation & political-diplomatic settlement,"

In the past few months, Western countries and Kiev have been accusing Russia of preparing for an alleged "invasion" of Ukraine. Moscow has denied these accusations, repeatedly stating that it is not threatening anyone.

At the same time, Moscow expressed strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has pointed out that rising fears of an "invasion" in Ukraine appear to be used as a pretext for advancing NATO's military presence further eastward in Europe. (ANI)

