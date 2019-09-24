Maduro says he's heading to Russia to meet Putin

New York [USA], Sept 24 (Sputnik/ANI): Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday that he is going to Russia to meet with President Vladimir Putin as well as representatives of the Russian business community.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Maduro's visit to Russia would "take place soon enough," adding that the exact dates would be announced later.

"In a few hours, tonight, I am going on an official visit to Russia, to meet with our friend and fellow President Vladimir Putin, with his team, with important business groups in Russia," Maduro said late on Monday, in an address broadcast on Twitter.

He added that he plans to discuss the dynamics of bilateral relations and to find ways to boost cooperation, particularly in the economic, cultural and social spheres.

Maduro's visit comes amid the spiralling political and economic crisis in Venezuela since earlier this year.

In January, US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido disputed Maduro's re-election and declared himself the interim president of Venezuela. Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to force a change of government in the Latin American country.

The US and its allies have recognised Guaido as the country's leader, while Russia and several other countries insist that Maduro is the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Both Maduro and Putin are not attending the ongoing 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. (Sputnik/ANI)

