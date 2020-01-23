Alaska [US], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Thursday, the US Geological Survey">US Geological Survey said.
The tremors were registered at 05:53 GMT 22 kilometers (13.5 miles) east of the Tanaga volcano located in the islands.
The epicenter was registered at a depth of 10 kilometers.
There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties, and no tsunami threat has been issued. (Sputnik/ANI)
Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes near Alaska's Aleutian Islands
ANI | Updated: Jan 23, 2020 13:39 IST
Alaska [US], Jan 23 (Sputnik/ANI): A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands on Thursday, the US Geological Survey">US Geological Survey said.