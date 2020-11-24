Majority voters believe US elections were fair, Trump must concede defeat: Poll

Washington [US], November 24 (ANI): A "strong majority" of voters said that the recently concluded US Presidential elections were fair and President Donald Trump must concede defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, according to a poll.

Citing the latest Harvard CAPS-Harris survey, The Hill reported that nearly two out of three voters believe that Biden won the election and 58 per cent of voters said that the time has come for Trump to concede defeat.

The poll of 2,205 registered voters was conducted between November 17 and 19 by the Center for American Political Studies (CAPS) at Harvard University and The Harris Poll.

"Voters see Biden as the clear and fair winner of a close race that was decided by Trump's poor performance on the virus," said Harvard CAPS-Harris director Mark Penn.

He added this is the reason he lost and voters are expecting the virus to be the day-one priority of the Biden administration.

However, many Republicans believe that the election was not fair. Two-third of the Republican voters say that the election wasn't fair and Trump won, while 70 per cent say that he must not concede defeat.

The survey further reported that 61 per cent of the voters said that the mail ballot system was fair and 57 per cent voters said that there was no systemic fraud, however, 72 per cent Republicans believe that there was election fraud.



As many as 44 per cent of the voters voted by mail, while 29 per cent said that they voted in-person before election day, and another 27 per cent said that they voted in-person on the election day.

The COVID-19 pandemic was the top issue for 29 per cent of voters, while the economy was the issue for 26 per cent and for 14 per cent, it was about personal character.

With regard to mail-in voting in future elections, the public is split as 36 per cent said that they should go back to making mail ballots the exception, while 35 per cent said it should be widespread but with additional scrutiny, and 29 per cent said elections should be held exactly as they were in 2020.

The poll found Trump's approval rating jump amid the loss and his efforts to "undermine the faith in the elections". The poll found that Trump's job approval rating jumps to 51 per cent positive, up from a negative 46-54 split in the previous poll.

As many as 61 per cent voters said they're satisfied with the outcome of the election, according to the poll.

Biden is being projected as the winner of the Presidential elections by various media outlets in the US after he clinched the state of Pennsylvania to take him past the required 270 electoral college vote mark.

Trump has filed more than 30 lawsuits to halt vote certification, most of which have been dismissed or withdrawn, as reported by Sputnik. (ANI)

