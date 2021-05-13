Malala Yousafzai expresses solidarity with Palestinians amid conflict with Israel, urges world leaders to act immediately

Washington [US], May 13 (ANI): Expressing solidarity with Palestine amid the ongoing tensions with Israel, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on Wednesday called on the international community to protect the human rights of the Palestinians.

In a video shared on her Twitter account, Yousafzai said: "I want to express my solidarity with the Palestinian people. After decades of oppression against Palestinians, we cannot deny the asymmetry of power and brutality. From the Israeli airstrikes on women and children in Gaza to stun grenades targeting worshippers in Al-Aqsa, forced displacements, arrests, beatings and killings are a crime against humanity."

"People around the world, including Muslims, Christians and Jews are calling on leaders to protect Palestinians' human rights. I especially call for children's safety. A Palestinian child should be sitting in a classroom, not in rubble. World leaders must act immediately," she added.

The Pakistani activist's stand on the escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine has left social media divided, with some netizens criticising her ignorance of violent activities by the Hamas group of Gaza.

"Hi dear @Malala? What about my children? They are 4 years old and 3 months. Should they be in makeshift bomb shelters, protecting against rockets being fired at us by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza?" said one Twitterati.



The ongoing violence between Israel and Palestine marks a dramatic escalation of tensions linked to the potential eviction of Palestinian families from East Jerusalem by Israeli settlers and access to one of the most sacred sites in the city, which is a key hub for Islam, Judaism and Christianity.

Gaza's ministry of health said the overall death toll since the latest offensive began stood at 56, including 14 children. More than 300 others have been wounded, reported Al Jazeera.

Six Israelis, including one child, have also been killed. The Israeli army said that about 1,500 rockets have been fired from Gaza towards various locations in Israel and they have added reinforcements near the enclave's eastern lands.

A senior Hamas official on Wednesday said the terror organization is ready to end the current intensive fighting with Israel, the Times of Israel reported citing the Russian foreign ministry's statement.

Deputy Chairman of the Hamas political bureau conditioned it on Israel halting strikes and on the international community pressuring the Jewish state to end "military actions" at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount. (ANI)

