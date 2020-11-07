Maryam Nawaz has emerged as biggest crowd-puller in Pak, says author

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 7 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emerged as the biggest crowd-puller here in the recent months, stated Pakistani author Yousuf Nazar on Friday.

"Maryam Nawaz has emerged as the biggest crowd puller in Pakistan in the recent months," Nazar said in a tweet.

The author also retweeted a video shared by the PML-N vice president where a large crowd could be seen cheering for her in Gilgit-Baltistan's Skardu area.

Earlier, Sharif at a rally in Skardu, slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that the "fake Prime Minister" does not realise "how people are struggling due to inflation", The News International reported.



She said that Khan had earlier promised 10 million jobs to the Skardu youth but the promise remains unfulfilled. "You promised 'tabdeeli' [change] in nine days. Your promises are fake."

At the rally, the PML-N leader urged the people in Gilgit-Baltistan not to vote for leaders who change their loyalties, The News International reported.

Meanwhile, the people across Gilgit-Baltistan are up in arms against Islamabad's decision of integrating the illegally occupied region with the rest of Pakistan.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in this so-called autonomous region, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan recently announced that the region will become a provisional province of Pakistan -- a declaration that has drawn massive condemnation.

Activists wonder as to how an occupying state which has no locus standi over the region can take a call of subsuming it with the rest of Pakistan. (ANI)

