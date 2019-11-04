Representative image
Representative image

McDonald fires CEO for 'poor judgment' over consensual relationship with employee

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 04:40 IST

Chicago [US], Nov 04 (ANI): McDonald has fired its CEO, Steve Easterbrook, citing "poor judgment" over a consensual relationship he had with an employee, the company announced on Sunday.
The American fast-food company's Board of Directors has announced that Chris Kempczinski, president of McDonald's USA, will succeed him, The Hill reported.
"Chris takes the reins of this great company at a time of strong, sustained performance, and the Board has every confidence that he is the best leader to set the vision and drive the plans for the Company's continued success," the company said in a statement.
The company has said that the Easterbrook has "violated company policy and demonstrated poor judgment involving a recent consensual relationship with an employee."
Meanwhile, Kempczinski described himself in the press release as "committed to upholding our rich heritage of serving our customers and driving value for our shareholders and other stakeholders."
"As one of the world's leading brands, McDonald's makes a difference in the lives of people every day. We have a responsibility not only to serve great food but to make it responsibly and to enrich the communities in which we operate. I am energized by this challenge and look forward to guiding McDonald's continued success," he said.
Easterbrook had been CEO of McDonald's since March 2015. He has earlier served as the company's chief brand officer and head of operations in the U.K. and northern Europe. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:52 IST

Pirates kidnap 9 crew members of Norwegian vessel in West Africa waters

Porto-Novo [Benin], Nov 04 (ANI): A Norwegian vessel belonging to the J. J. Ugland shipping company has been attacked by pirates, who kidnapped nine of its crew members, the company has announced.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 03:51 IST

Use of military force against participants of 'Azadi March'...

Washington [US], Nov 04 (ANI): The Voice of Karachi (VoK) has urged Imran Khan-led Pakistan government and military establishment to refrain from the use of forces against the participants of 'Azadi March' in the country.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:08 IST

Pro-Turkish militants attack US servicemen convoy: US tells Russia

Moscow [Russia], Nov 04 (ANI): Russia on Sunday said that it has been apprised by the US about an attack on a convoy of American servicemen by pro-Turkish militants in Tall Tamr of northeastern Syria. No injuries have been reported.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 02:01 IST

Over 80 people killed during anti-government protests in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa [Ethopia], Nov 04 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll in an anti-government protest in Ethiopia has reached 86, Sputnik reported on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 00:49 IST

JUI-F chief threatens to 'shut down' Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 04 (ANI): Vowing to continue the anti-government protest, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F's (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday attacked Imran Khan-led government and threatened to shut down Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:42 IST

Pak embassy in Kabul announces suspension of consular services...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Nov 3 (ANI): Hours after Islamabad claimed that its diplomats were being harassed in Afghanistan, Pakistan embassy in Kabul on Sunday announced that it will suspend its consular services from Monday until further notice owing to security concerns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:04 IST

Saudi oil giant Aramco announces long-awaited IPO

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Nov 3 (ANI): Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco kickstarted its initial public offering (IPO) on Sunday, setting in motion what could be the largest initial stock offering ever.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:43 IST

PM Modi meets Aung San Suu Kyi, explores ways to enhance...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar's State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on the sidelines of the 35th ASEAN summit here on Sunday during which they explored ways to enhance cooperation in the areas of capacity building and connectivity between the two countries

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 21:00 IST

Nepal Cabinet to meet on Nov 4, likely to appoint new governors...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): The Nepalese government will hold a Cabinet meeting on Monday to likely appoint new governors for all seven provinces in the country, a government source, requesting anonymity, said on Sunday, hours after President Bidhya Devi Bhandari relieved previous governors from t

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:39 IST

PM Modi to meet Japanese, Vietnamese, Australian counterparts on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to meet his Japanese, Vietnamese and Australian counterparts Shinzo Abe, Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Scott Morrison, respectively, in Bangkok on Monday during his ongoing visit to Thailand.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 20:28 IST

Toll in Nepal bus accident rises to 16

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): Toll in the bus accident in Nepal's Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday afternoon rose to 16 after several more bodies were recovered during the search and rescue operations, police said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 19:39 IST

ASEAN leaders express keen interest in enhancing partnership...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 3 (ANI): Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have expressed a keen interest in enhancing partnership with India in the maritime and cybersecurity domains and welcomed the projects initiated by the country to support the group's plan for increased conne

Read More
iocl