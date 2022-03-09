McDonald's says closing all restaurants in Russia

Moscow [Russia], March 9 (ANI): American multinational fast food corporation McDonald's is suspending the work of all its restaurants in Russia, the company's CEO Chris Kempczinski informed through a letter sent to McDonald's employees and franchisees.

"McDonald's has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market," the letter says.

"We understand the impact this will have on our Russian colleagues and partners, which is why we are prepared to support all three legs of the stool in Ukraine and Russia. This includes salary continuation for all McDonald's employees in Russia," it adds.



McDonald's operates more than 850 McDonald's restaurants and employs 62,000 people in Russia.

In less than two weeks, multinational companies, media houses and several large scales businesses have announced their plans to leave Russia.

Russia continues to maintain that it started the "military operation" to save the residents of eastern Ukraine and "demilitarise" the political leadership in the country. (ANI)

