Mega event 'Howdy Modi!' kicks off with Gurbani, variety of Indian dances

Houston [US], Sept 22 (ANI): Amid euphoric atmosphere, the much-anticipated 'Howdy, Modi!' mega-event commenced with a rendition of Gurbani - hymns of Sikh scriptures - on Sunday at Houston's NRG stadium.

The Kirtan singers of the Guru Nanak Society of Greater Cincinnati left everyone in the jam-packed stadium spellbound with their soulful voices.

Various traditional Indian dances, including Bhangra, Dhandiya followed which were performed by artists from across the US. There are 27 groups performing in a seamless live and multimedia experience that will showcase the diversity in the Indian-American community.

The 90-minute music, dance, and multimedia show features close to 400 artists and community

members from Texas and across the nation.

Following which, President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the gala gathering of 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Reverberating with the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and praises for Modi, Houston's NRG stadium is jam-packed with enthusiastic audience with people dancing in the aisles, waving tricolours and sporting t-shirts in support of the Indian Prime Minister.

The event has been envisioned on the theme of 'Shared Dreams, Bright Future' and would focus on strengthening Ind0-US relationship.

It highlights the contributions of Indian-Americans in enriching the American life for the last seven decades as well as the key role they have played in strengthening relations between the two nations. (ANI)