Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods' against her, Prince Harry

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has accused the Buckingham Palace of "perpetuating falsehoods" against her husband Prince Harry during an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

CNN quoted Winfrey as asking Meghan: "How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?"

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And, if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean ... there is a lot that has been lost already," the Duchess replied.

This is their first sit-down appearance since leaving Britain last year. The interview will be aired on Sunday.



Buckingham Palace on Wednesday announced that it will be launching a probe into the bullying allegations against the Duchess of Sussex.

According to People magazine, after a publication reported that a former aide of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made bullying allegations against Meghan, the palace said that they were "very concerned" by the report and that they will be launching a probe into the allegations.

The palace said, "We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

They added, "Accordingly, our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

Meghan's journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood and philanthropic work is facing intense public pressure. Harry will then join his wife to talk about their historic move to the United States. (ANI)

