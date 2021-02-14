Melania Trump spends time in spa while her husband's impeachment trial lingers on

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): While former US President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial reached its fourth day on Friday, his wife and former First Lady Melania Trump is reportedly disengaged with the proceedings and is spending most of her post-White House time relaxing in the spa and staying out of the fray.

Multiple sources have told CNN that Melania's daily schedule has nothing to do with politics, Congress, trials or stymied social media accounts.

"She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio... Rinse and repeat. Every day," said one person familiar with Melania's schedule at Mar-a-Lago, her home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Another person familiar with her daily routine confirms Trump's affinity for the private club's spa facilities, noting it is not unusual for her to spend several hours a day there, enjoying the benefits at her disposal, often going twice in a 24-hour period, for massages, nail care, facial treatments or other items on the menu, reported CNN.



The former First Lady is often joined at the table by her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who reside in a private suite of rooms at Mar-a-Lago for much of the year, according to another source.

"It's pretty much the same as it was before (she was the first lady) or even when she would come down during vacations," said the source.

However, there have been several moments of bitterness and regret, most notably since President Joe Biden's inauguration and with respect to the activities of her successor Jill Biden, said several people familiar with Melania's recent conversations.

Disappointed by the way she left Washington, she has been "bitter and chilly" at times towards her husband, upset that her image became collateral damage in his quest to denounce the election and procure a peaceful transfer of power, according to two people familiar with her thinking reported CNN.

Trump is undergoing the trial for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol last week. However, the upper chamber in Congress is unlikely to secure the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump that would bar him from holding office again. (ANI)

