Meta to reveal fresh round of job cuts across facebook, Instagram

Washington [US], April 19 (ANI): Facebook parent company Meta is all set to commence the companywide new job cuts on Wednesday as part of reorganising teams and management hierarchies, The Washington Post reported.

According to the internal memo that a US-based newspaper read, Meta's head of human resources, Lori Goler, wrote Tuesday evening that the company will begin notifying employees regarding the downsizing of technical teams.

Meta is also poised to announce newly reorganized teams and management hierarchies as the social media giant seeks to become leaner and more efficient.

This new layoff will affect the teams working on Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, Instagram and the virtual-reality division Reality Labs among others, according to Goler.



According to the memo, Goler advised some employees not to go into the office if it wasn't critical for their role. Senior leaders made layoff decisions as part of the wider restructuring effort, Goler added.



"This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta," she wrote. "It will take time for everyone -- both those leaving and those staying -- to process tomorrow's news, and I know teams will show up for each other with compassion, support and care," she added.

The company is expected to lay off what probably will be thousands of highly skilled employees -- such as engineers and other technical staffers -- who help build the company's products, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier, in March, Meta said that they will remove 10,000 employees from their team.

"we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired," Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement published on Meta.

He further stated, "This will be tough and there's no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success. They've dedicated themselves to our mission and I'm personally grateful for all their efforts."

"We will support people in the same ways we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve," he added. (ANI)