Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon to visit India tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will pay his two-day (March 30 to April 1) official visit to India starting on Wednesday, at the invitation of the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar.

This will be the first visit of Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon to India in his capacity as Foreign Minister, a Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

Mexican Foreign Minister will also visit Mumbai.



Both Jaishankar and Casaubon will undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and will also discuss international issues of mutual interest.

The visit of the Mexican Foreign Minister follows Jaishankar's visit to Mexico City in September last year. This exchange of visits will consolidate and further strengthen the privileged partnership between India and Mexico.

At present, Mexico is India's second-largest trade partner in Latin America and is a member of UNSC alongside India for the period 2021-22. (ANI)

