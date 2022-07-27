Mexico confirms 60 monkeypox cases

Mexico City [Mexico], July 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico has confirmed 60 cases of monkeypox, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Tuesday.

To date, there have been no fatalities from monkeypox in Mexico, Lopez-Gatell said.



"Only about five or six people have been hospitalized because they had severe immunosuppression, but in general everyone has recovered in approximately 21 days," he added.

The cases of monkeypox, which is related to the virus that causes smallpox but leads to milder symptoms and is rarely fatal, have been detected in 11 Mexican cities.

Over 16,000 monkeypox cases and five related deaths have been reported in 75 countries and regions, according to the latest figures released by the World Health Organization, which on Saturday declared the monkeypox outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern." (ANI/Xinhua)

