US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo)
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo)

Mexico immigration deal 'significant win' for US: Pompeo

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:13 IST

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 : Defending the immigration deal the United States reached with Mexico, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday termed the agreement as a "significant win" for Washington and reflects "diplomacy at its finest."
"Frankly, it reflects diplomacy at its finest. It shows the enduring strength, too, of the relationship between our two countries. It's a significant win for the American people," Pompeo told reporters at a press briefing.
Reiterating US' stand on tough immigration, Pompeo said that migrants who crossed the southern border would be "rapidly returned" to Mexico and Washington will now have the "full-throttle" capacity to send asylum seekers back to Mexico.
"Those crossing the US southern border to seek asylum will be rapidly returned to Mexico where they may await the adjudication of their asylum claims. We've seen this before. We were able to do this to the tune of a couple of hundred people per day," he said.
"We now have the capacity to do this full throttle and engage this in a way that will make a fundamental difference in the calculus for those deciding to transit Mexico to try to get into the United States," Pompeo added.
Talking about the immigration deal, the Secretary of State asserted that it underlined US' commitment to tackle illegal immigration at the southern border.
"The deal continues the Trump administration's commitment - the strongest by any administration in history - to confront the tide of illegal immigration and many other problems along our southern border, including the drug trafficking issues that transit there. The President is doing precisely what he said he would do," he said.
Pompeo said, "We agreed to a number of things, including the placement of 6,000 Mexican National Guard along the Mexican southern border. It's the biggest effort to date that the Mexicans have committed. It's something that we pressed for with them throughout the time of the negotiations."
He said that both the US and Mexico will work closely to make the deal successful.
On June 7, President Donald Trump had announced that his administration reached an agreement with Mexico over immigration, owing to which tariffs on the Central American country were "indefinitely suspended," after days of gruelling negotiations between the two sides.
According to the deal, Mexico has agreed to strengthen its security presence at the southern border to stop the flow of Central American migrants from entering the US and boost intelligence sharing with Washington.
Mexico has also said that it would take stringent action against human and drug trafficking rings.
Trump had threatened to impose a five per cent tariff on all Mexican goods from June 10, which would increase by another five per cent every month and ultimately reach 25 per cent by October.

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:02 IST

Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 11 (ANI): In an effort to curb pollution of oceans, the Canadian government on Monday announced that it will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:34 IST

Manhattan helicopter crash: Deceased pilot identified, terror...

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The pilot involved in the helicopter crash on the roof a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan has been identified as Tim McCormack, according to police sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 IST

UN unanimously extends Libya's arms embargo for 1 year

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously extended the ban on the flow of weapons to Libya for another one year, even as infighting between rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's forces and UN-backed government shows no signs of abating in the strife-torn

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:50 IST

12 Haqqani network commanders killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): Afghan forces on Monday killed at least 12 commanders belonging to the Haqqani network terror group in an operation in Khost province in eastern Afghanistan, the country's intelligence agency said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:12 IST

Money laundering case: PPP to hold nationwide protests against...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 11 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is set to hold country-wide protests after former President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 02:06 IST

Training programme organised for civil servants from Gambia

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A special training programme for senior civil servants from Gambia was organised on Monday at the National Centre of Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 01:09 IST

1 dead after helicopter crashes on roof of Manhattan building

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A helicopter crash-landed on the roof of a high-rise building at 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, killing a person, the New York Fire Department (FDNY) said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 00:19 IST

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Kunming [China], Jun 11 (ANI): As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpful in removing the existing trade barriers between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:40 IST

India to get largest booths among South Asian countries in SSACEIF 2019

Kunming [China], Jun 10 (ANI): As the Kunming city of Yunan province in China gears up for the South and South Asia Commodity Expo and Investment Fair (SSACEIF) 2019, local authorities have expressed satisfaction over India's participation, and have allocated as many as 240 booths for the fair, which

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 23:09 IST

French Minister holds special session with Indian alumni

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): French Minister of State for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on Monday held a special session with Indian alumni of French institutions in the field of business administration, engineering and design visuals here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 21:29 IST

Mali: 95 killed in overnight attack on ethnic Dogan village

Bamako [Mali], Jun 10 (ANI): At least 95 people were killed in an overnight attack by unidentified gunmen in a village inhabited by the Dogon ethnic group in central Mali on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:58 IST

Malaysia has right not to extradite Zakir Naik: Prime Minister Mohamad

Melaka [Malaysia], June 10 (ANI): Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Monday said his country has the right not to extradite controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, for similar reasons that Australia had turned down his country's request to extradite Sirul Azhar Umar in 2015.

Read More
iocl