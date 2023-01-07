Mexico: Judge halts extradition of El Chapo's son Ovidio Guzman to United States

Mexico City [Mexico], January 7 (ANI): A Mexico City federal judge halted the extradition of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's son Ovidio Guzman to the United States on Friday, a day after he was arrested in an operation in northern Mexico that resulted in the death of 29 people, according to CNN.

The US is seeking Guzman's extradition for drug trafficking and has proposed to pay up to USD 5 million for information leading to the man's capture, as per the CNN report.

The US has stressed that the man is a "senior member of the Sinaloa Cartel."

On Friday, the judge suspended a measure that stopped Guzman from communicating with his relatives and his legal team.

As per the legal resolution, Guzman's legal team has three days to decide whether they are willing to ratify the measures that they have registered in support of their client.

Guzman is being held in the Altiplano maximum security federal prison, CNN reported citing officials.



Incidentally, the arrest comes days before US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visit Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders Summit.

Incidentally, the arrest comes days before US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visit Mexico City to attend the North American Leaders Summit.

Chaos erupted in Culiacan after the arrest of Guzman. The authorities asked people to take refuge due to clashes in several areas. He was arrested after a lengthy operation that involved 200 special forces, CNN reported citing Mexico's Defence Minister Luis Cresencio Sandoval. Local authorities advised people to shelter at home amid clashes with cartel members in various parts of the city.

At least 19 suspected gang members and 10 military personnel died during violent clashes in Sinaloa after authorities arrested Guzman and 21 others. Luis Cresencio Sandoval said that security at Altiplano prison was increased after the arrest of Guzman, according to CNN.



On Thursday, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that there is an arrest warrant in the US dated September 19, 2019. However, Ebrard admitted that the possible extradition of Guzman will not be immediate due to the formalities of the law. He said that Guzman has ongoing legal proceedings in Mexico.

Ovidio Guzman's father "El Chapo" Guzman was convicted in the US in 2019 of 10 counts, including engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, and firearms charges, according to CNN. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years and directed to pay USD 12.6 billion in forfeiture. (ANI)

