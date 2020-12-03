Mexico reports 11,251 new COVID-19 cases in a day

Mexico City [Mexico], December 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 11,251 new cases of COVID-19 and 800 additional deaths, bringing the national caseload to 1,133,613 and death toll to 107,565.



The 11,251 new cases over the past day represent one of the biggest one-day increases recorded by the Latin American country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to the Mexican government, the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Mexico now ranks fourth among Latin American countries in terms of documented COVID-19 cases, following Brazil, Argentina and Colombia. (ANI/Xinhua)

