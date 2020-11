Mexico City [Mexico], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico's health ministry reported on Saturday 6,719 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the country's total number of infections to 1,032,688.



There were 550 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, raising the coronavirus-related death toll to 101,373.

As of Saturday, 774,930 recoveries have been registered, according to health authorities. (ANI/Xinhua)