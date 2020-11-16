Mexico reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Mexico City [Mexico], November 16, (ANI/Xinhua): Mexico reported 3,269 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing its total confirmed cases to 1,006,522 with 98,542 deaths, the country's health ministry said.



The number of confirmed cases is lower than the estimated 1,166,165 cases, while the death toll is estimated at 114,000, according to the ministry.

Due to the pandemic, Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America after Brazil, is facing a record economic decline of 9 percent for 2020, according to the International Monetary Fund. (ANI/Xinhua)

